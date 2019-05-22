Man City and PSG 'playthings of a state': Liga chief

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain should be excluded from European club competition and are nothing more than "playthings of a state", La Liga's president Javier Tebas has said.

It is not the first time the outspoken head of the Spanish league has attacked Abu Dhabi-owned City or Qatari-owned PSG, and newly crowned Premier League champions City have threatened to take him to court at one point.

However, Tebas launched another broadside at the wealthy clubs when he spoke at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit, saying City and PSG "are clubs who could not care less what their real incomes are when they want to sign a player because they receive incomes from a state".

"It forces other clubs into an economic situation which is really living on the edge. It skews the balance of the entire European football structure," Tebas said.

"This is no longer sport. This is no longer an industry.

"It becomes more like a toy, the plaything of a state.

"And when it's a plaything, kids start playing with other kids. You end up ruining the entire system."