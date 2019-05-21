'We're treating play-offs as cup contest'

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler has urged his team not to wait until the final match to win the PSL play-offs.

The Team of Choice are in the driver's seat in the promotion/relegation play-offs after they got off to a winning start.

The home side clinched a 1-0 win over fellow KZN club Royal Eagles courtesy of a Thabiso Kutumela strike at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.

"We are treating this as a cup competition, so we are treating the next match like it's a semifinal and then against Royal Eagles is the final. And if we win then we are safe and the last game won't matter," Tinkler said.

"The carrot I have dangled in front of the players is the fact that we can finish the job in the first three games and the fourth will not matter."