Unheralded staff made Sundowns tick
Mamelodi Sundowns are a well-oiled machine who are made up of an intricate web of personnel in the background who work together to make the club the champions they are.
While the technical team led by coach Pitso Mosimane and includes Manqoba Mngqithji and Wendell Robinson at the forefront, there are little know people behind the scenes who make Brazilians tick.
The technical team is supported by a team of three analysts: Musi Matlala, Goolam Valodia and Mario Masha.
Matlala, 31, analyses the performance of the Sundowns players while Vadodia and Masha study their opponents in fine detail.
"Part of what I do is to provide each of the players with video of our games, so that they can analyse and see where they can improve," the Mahikeng-born Matlala told Sowetan.
"Even those who are not playing must analyse. Basically, I make sure that the team perform at an optimum and to make sure that our performances are in line with our philosophy as a football club."
Nothing is left to chance at Sundowns as video footage is sourced from international companies.
This allows the technical team have video on-demand of any opponents on the continent.
This past season alone, Sundowns travelled to most parts of the continent, including Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Morocco, Libya, Egypt, Togo, Guinea and Equatorial Guinea.
While Volodia's job entails examining opponents to the tee, he also doubles as a co-ordinator of the team travelling logistics.
"When analysing opponents in the Champions League, I fly out to that country and watch some of their games," said Volodia.
"While I am there, I kill two birds with one stone, so I will try to identify a training facility, a hotel and try to arrange a bus for the team."
While CAF rules require the home team to provide the visiting side with a training ground and team bus, Sundowns book their own.
When Valodia is overseas, Masha remains with the club at home to do the analysis work.
Sundowns backroom staff:
Musi Matlala (analyst)
Goolam Valodia (analyst)
Mario Masha (analyst)
Kabelo Rangoaga (fitness coach)
Thabiso Moshane (masseur)
Freddy Zungu (kit manager)
Peter Ndlovu (team manager)
Sakhumzi Ngwevela (physio)