Unheralded staff made Sundowns tick

Mamelodi Sundowns are a well-oiled machine who are made up of an intricate web of personnel in the background who work together to make the club the champions they are.

While the technical team led by coach Pitso Mosimane and includes Manqoba Mngqithji and Wendell Robinson at the forefront, there are little know people behind the scenes who make Brazilians tick.

The technical team is supported by a team of three analysts: Musi Matlala, Goolam Valodia and Mario Masha.

Matlala, 31, analyses the performance of the Sundowns players while Vadodia and Masha study their opponents in fine detail.

"Part of what I do is to provide each of the players with video of our games, so that they can analyse and see where they can improve," the Mahikeng-born Matlala told Sowetan.