Beleaguered Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp decided against tendering his resignation in the aftermath of the club’s embarrassing defeat to lower tier TS Galaxy in the final of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday and will instead wait for management to decide his fate in the coming days.

Middendorp‚ who joined Chiefs in December following the departure of Giovanni Solinas‚ said he would meet management and his future would be on the agenda.

“I think that we definitely‚ in general‚ have to sit down and see what’s happening not only in the last months but what’s happening with Kaizer Chiefs probably in the last years‚” he said.

“We will definitely have to have a discussion‚ we definitely have to make a decision.”

Chiefs fans froze in their seats in stunned silence after upstart Zakhele Lepasa scored a last-gasp penalty to hand the minnows from Mpumalanga one of the most shocking results in South African football at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durbvan on Saturday night.