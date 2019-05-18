Kevin De Bruyne has no sympathy for Liverpool over narrow title miss

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne understands Liverpool players being disappointed at falling just short of winning the Premier League title but he does not have any sympathy for them.

The 27-year-old Belgian midfielder says simply his side were better than Liverpool.

City, who face Watford in the FA Cup final on Saturday chasing a historic domestic treble, retained their title by a point from Liverpool.

De Bruyne says no one would have felt sorry for City when they lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League quarter-final.

"No," he said this week when asked did he have sympathy for Liverpool.

"It's a remarkable effort but it means that we were just better than them in the end.

"I don't feel sorry for them because I don't think they'd feel sorry for us.

"I don't think anybody felt sorry about the way we went out of the Champions League."