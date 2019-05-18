Kaizer Chiefs will aim to flex their muscle of a gulf in player power and experience that the Soweto giants enjoy over upstarts TS Galaxy to try to leave nothing to chance seeking to end an almost four-season trophy drought in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final.

The final at Moses Mabhida Stadium (kickoff 7pm) pitches a Chiefs perhaps demoralised from last weekend finishing ninth in the Absa Premiership against a First Division Galaxy who can make up for lack of experience with youth‚ energy and fearlessness.

Apart from this being the biggest stage Galaxy have taken to‚ against the highest-profile opposition – in scale‚ even if the team has waned in success for the past four years‚ in South Africa opposition does not come bigger than Chiefs – it is also their toughest challenge yet in the Nedbank.

The 10-month-old team started by former agent Tim Sukazi began the Nedbank with a 3-1 last-32 win against KwaZulu-Natal Motsepe League team Umvoti FC‚ then beat fellow NFD campaigners Jomo Cosmos (1-0) and Cape Umoya in the last-16 and quarterfinals.