Pitso Mosimane would love to see Mamelodi Sundowns return to their spiritual home at HM Pitje Stadium.

The Brazilians have not played in Mamelodi for a number of years and Mosimane believes that returning to the venue will create a slaughterhouse with the club feared by visiting teams‚ especially in the Caf Champions League.

Sundowns always play in front of intimidating crowds across the continent on Champions League duty‚ especially in North Africa against clubs like Al Ahly‚ Wydad Casablanca‚ ES Sétif and Zamalek‚ and against TP Mazembe in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“We would love to play in Mamelodi‚ it will be a slaughterhouse‚” Mosimane said.

“You saw what happened in our last match against Free State Stars at Goble Park – it was like we were playing at home. Imagine if we had a venue of about 15‚000 closer to the fans in Mamelodi‚ similar to what TP Mazembe has in Lubumbashi.

“Not many people will come out of that stadium [unscathed]‚ and if you look at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein is not an easy to play there. So‚ we will definitely love to play there.”