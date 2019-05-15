TS Galaxy go all out to upset Chiefs

Pulling out all the stops for Saturday's Nedbank Cup final against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium (7pm), National First Division (NFD) newbies TS Galaxy have been lent a helping hand that's synonymous with winning trophies.

Speaking at their media open day at Panorama Sports Club in Rooderpoort yesterday, Galaxy coach Dan Malesela revealed they roped in local legends to impart their experience of winning trophies to his youthful troops.

"We brought in Roger Feutmba, Eric Ramasike [both former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielders] and Bernard Lushozi [ex-Orlando Pirates defender] .just to have a chat with the guys through their experience of winning cups. It was a very good exercise," Malesela said.

Malesela is the erstwhile Downs and Pirates defender, he famously captained the Buccaneers side that beat Chiefs in the decider of the 1988 Bobsave Super Bowl, the tournament now replaced by the Nedbank Cup.

He hopes his pedigree in this tournament continues. Malesela has made it clear that reaching the final and not winning is meaningless.