Tinkler tells his Maritzburg players to forget about making holiday plans

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler has told his players to forget about making holiday plans as the club prepares to battle the relegation quicksand.

Tinkler achieved his objective as Maritzburg survived the axe by the narrowest of margins on a dramatic final day at the weekend and ended second from bottom.

Maritzburg now have a second bite of the cherry to retain their lucrative Absa Premiership status as they take part in the three-team mini-league promotion playoffs.

“It’s a massive task.

"Players are now staying for another month basically. Usually they would be going away for off season‚” said Tinkler.