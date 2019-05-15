The gospel according to Nyirenda

Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda is more than just a coach for the Limpopo side. He is a motivational speaker and a pastor with the Pentecostal Christian group.

Nyirenda says it's important for him to double up as a preacher for his players.

"First and foremost, we preach the word of God to the players not to win a game, but to win their souls - to better their lives," said the Zambian.

The former Kaizer Chiefs striker pointed out that he's seen, over the years, players lose their way and end up in a destitute state.

Nyirenda wants to ensure that none of the Bakgaga players follow that path.

"I've seen it and experienced it in my life. I was a football player and now I'm a coach.

"You cannot just be a coach, do some exercises and then the players just go [home] . you must have a word [of God] with the players that will change their lives. This is what we do in every camp," he said.

"We have 30-45 minutes and we preach life into them."

The 52-year-old Nyirenda is a strict disciplinarian who guided Baroka to their Telkom Knockout triumph in his first season with the club.