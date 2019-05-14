How Baroka FC coach Nyirenda doubles up as a pastor at the club
Baroka FC coach Wedson Nyirenda is more than just a coach for the Limpopo side.
Nyirenda is a motivational speaker and a pastor with the Pentecostal Christian group.
He has explained why it’s very important for him to double up as a preacher for his players.
“First and foremost‚ we preach the word of God to the players not to win a game‚ but to win their souls – to better their lives‚” said the Zambian.
The former Kaizer Chiefs striker pointed out that he’s seen‚ over the years‚ players lose their ways and end up in a destitute state.
Nyirenda wants to ensure that none of the Bakgaga players follow that path.
“I’ve seen it and experienced it in my life. I was a football player and now I’m a coach.
“You cannot just be a coach‚ do some exercises and then the players just go [home]… you must have a word [of God] with the players that will change their lives. This is what we do in every camp‚” he said.
“We have 30 – 45 minutes and we preach life into them‚” Nyirenda added.
He’s a strict disciplinarian who made it clear during an interview with the Sowetan last year that‚ 'if you want to do what you want‚ then it will have to be outside whatever organisation you belong to’.
The 52-year-old guided Baroka to their Telkom Knockout triumph and a 14th place finish in the Absa Premiership in his first season with the club.