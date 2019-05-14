How Baroka FC coach Nyirenda doubles up as a pastor at the club

Baroka FC coach Wedson Nyirenda is more than just a coach for the Limpopo side.

Nyirenda is a motivational speaker and a pastor with the Pentecostal Christian group.

He has explained why it’s very important for him to double up as a preacher for his players.

“First and foremost‚ we preach the word of God to the players not to win a game‚ but to win their souls – to better their lives‚” said the Zambian.