Dan Malesela talks up TS Galaxy's chances against Kaizer Chiefs
TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela is confident that his 10-month old National First Division charges are ready for whatever Kaizer Chiefs throws at them in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
The team from Kameelrivier in Mpumalanga beat Premiership side Lamontville Golden Arrows 3-1 in extra-time to qualify for their maiden final in the first season in the NFD just months after their owner Tim Sukazi bought the franchise of Cape Town City All Stars in July last year.
Malesela‚ who led his side to wins against Ajax Cape Town‚ Umvoti FC‚ Jomo Cosmos and Cape Umoya before beating Arrows‚ said there’s no reason for his players to fear Chiefs despite their known cup pedigree.
“If we can take on Arrows then surely we can take on Chiefs‚” Malesela said of Amakhosi who failed to qualify for the top eight in the Absa Premiership after their defeat to Chippa United in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.
Ironically‚ Chiefs last won a match (in all competitions) on April 20 when they defeated Chippa 4-2 in Port Elizabeth to qualify for the final.
Chiefs’ last league win was back on March 9 when they defeated Martizburg United 1-0 at home before going on a seven-match winless run that includes four draws and three 1-0 loses against Baroka FC‚ Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa.
“They are in the same league as Arrows‚ so why not? I think we can‚” said Malesela of their match against Amakhosi at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Malesela‚ who will turn 54 on Monday‚ did caution though against taking Chiefs lightly because of their recent poor form in the league.
“I usually don’t focus on the opponents because they can deceive you. You sometimes think this club has lost so many matches‚ therefore…
“Hey it doesn’t work like that‚” said Malesela who will happy to win the trophy he won as a player against Chiefs when he captained Orlando Pirates 31 years ago.
“We need to prepare this team properly‚ very‚ very well.
“It depends on us as well‚ primarily us to say how do we handle them and how they handle us. Where we are weak we’ll try and fix at half-time and where we are strong we add."
“The focus is mainly on TS Galaxy‚ obviously with respect to Chiefs I don’t even know who they are going to play.
"They might come with a different team to the one that played Chippa.”