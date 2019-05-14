“If we can take on Arrows then surely we can take on Chiefs‚” Malesela said of Amakhosi who failed to qualify for the top eight in the Absa Premiership after their defeat to Chippa United in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.

Ironically‚ Chiefs last won a match (in all competitions) on April 20 when they defeated Chippa 4-2 in Port Elizabeth to qualify for the final.

Chiefs’ last league win was back on March 9 when they defeated Martizburg United 1-0 at home before going on a seven-match winless run that includes four draws and three 1-0 loses against Baroka FC‚ Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa.

“They are in the same league as Arrows‚ so why not? I think we can‚” said Malesela of their match against Amakhosi at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Malesela‚ who will turn 54 on Monday‚ did caution though against taking Chiefs lightly because of their recent poor form in the league.