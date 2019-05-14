Barcelona ready to make renewed bid for Atletico's Griezmann

Barcelona are set to make another attempt to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid after last year's long saga led to the France international rejecting the Catalan club, according to multiple reports in the Spanish media on Tuesday.

Griezmann famously turned down an offer to join Barcelona last season, detailing his internal struggles about whether to make the move in a landmark documentary called The Decision, which was produced by a company owned by Barca's Gerard Pique.

He later signed a new contract with Atletico until 2023 which initially raised his release clause to €200m but numerous reports say that figure will drop to €120m on July 1.