Kaizer Chiefs will be odds-on favourites to lift the Nedbank Cup when they take on National First Division side TS Galaxy in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday‚ but they have found out all too often in the past that minnow teams have their number.

Whether it is the fact that rival players lift themselves for the occasion‚ or a genuine inability of Chiefs to brush aside so-called lesser opposition‚ no other Premier League club has suffered as much at the hands of lower league teams.

Chiefs have already been taken to extra-time twice this season by third-tier sides in Tornado FC and The Magic FC before coming through those ties‚ but on a record four previous occasions they have not been so fortunate.

Granted their recent record has been improved‚ but there will be plenty of optimism among the Galaxy camp‚ led by wily coach Dan Malesela‚ that a shock result is on the cards‚ not least because Chiefs have managed no wins‚ and only two goals‚ in their last four games and finished the league season in ninth.