Banyana Banyana will be hoping not to be at the end of a morale-sapping lashing when they take on defending world champions the USA away in California on Sunday‚ without several key players and already outgunned in terms of experience and achievement.

It is the penultimate warm-up international for Desiree’s Ellis team‚ who next month make their Fifa Women’s World Cup debut in France.

They took 31 hours to get to Santa Clara‚ including a 10-hour layover in New York‚ although Banyana captain Janine van Wyk tried to take some positives from it.

“It was indeed a long travel‚ and after a good night’s rest we are getting down to business because we know the task at hand‚” she said.