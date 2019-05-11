Klopp backs Liverpool for Premier League miracle

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's astonishing European fightback proves his side will not give up hope of winning the Premier League until Manchester City have the trophy in their hands on Sunday.

Klopp's team staged arguably the greatest comeback in Uefa Champions League history on Tuesday when they thrashed Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield to overturn a 3-0 semi-final first-leg deficit.

With an all-English Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur set for June 1, Liverpool can pour all their energy into one last push to win their first English title since 1990.

The Reds are one point behind leaders Manchester City heading into their final game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

City will retain the title if they win at Brighton & Hove Albion but a draw or loss for Pep Guardiola's men would open the door for Liverpool to be crowned champions if they defeat Wolves.