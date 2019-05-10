Chippa going for all points to evade axe

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen maintains a potential relegation play-offs scenario is the last thing on his mind ahead of the critical Absa Premiership league fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

As the season draws to a close, the fight to retain their status will go right down to the wire for the Chilli Boys as they host Kaizer Chiefs in a much-anticipated clash.

After a hard-fought 3-1 win over Polokwane City in their most recent fixture, Larsen is convinced his troops have enough to beat Chiefs on Saturday.

"The play-offs spot is not at the back of my mind," said Larsen, after he was asked if he was thinking about it lately.

"We are confident of getting a positive result against Chiefs, so we are not even considering play-offs. Such is the confidence within the group and management.

"We know we have got enough to get the job done by ourselves and not look for favours from anybody else.

"For us it's basically to replicate what we did against Polokwane last weekend. It was an important game and the players showed that they have got the temperament and focus to get the business done at this very sensitive stage of the league," he said.