Chippa going for all points to evade axe
Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen maintains a potential relegation play-offs scenario is the last thing on his mind ahead of the critical Absa Premiership league fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
As the season draws to a close, the fight to retain their status will go right down to the wire for the Chilli Boys as they host Kaizer Chiefs in a much-anticipated clash.
After a hard-fought 3-1 win over Polokwane City in their most recent fixture, Larsen is convinced his troops have enough to beat Chiefs on Saturday.
"The play-offs spot is not at the back of my mind," said Larsen, after he was asked if he was thinking about it lately.
"We are confident of getting a positive result against Chiefs, so we are not even considering play-offs. Such is the confidence within the group and management.
"We know we have got enough to get the job done by ourselves and not look for favours from anybody else.
"For us it's basically to replicate what we did against Polokwane last weekend. It was an important game and the players showed that they have got the temperament and focus to get the business done at this very sensitive stage of the league," he said.
"We were very happy last week with how the players executed our game plan and the discipline they have shown, particularly in defence.
"In previous games, that wall has been our Achilles heel. We conceded soft goals.
"So, we worked very hard to ensure that we tightened up at the back and tried to eliminate defensive blunders.
"We know that we are a team that can score. I think from January we have been proving that scoring is not a problem. We have an abundance of attacking talent in the team," said Larsen.
The Chilli Boys are not alone in the relegation battle as Baroka, Free State Stars, Black Leopards and Maritzburg United will also be fighting for survival at the weekend.