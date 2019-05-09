Did Chiefs make right call by firing quintet?

Kaizer Chiefs appear to have made the right call by axing five players, based on their statistics.

What's unusual is that the contracts of Hendrick Ekstein, Khotso Malope, Gustavo Paez, Bhongolwethu Jayiya and Virgil Vries were terminated few matches before the season ended.

Chiefs, however, are building for next season, and in celebrating their 50th anniversary on January 7 2020, the aim is to put together a squad that will challenge for the league title rather than fielding jokes for being stuck in seventh position for weeks on end as has been the case this campaign. So, did they get rid of the right players? Sowetan assesses the situation.

Bhongolwethu Jayiya

The winger, 29, is the latest casualty and would look back at his two seasons with the club as wasted time. Jayiya made just six appearances this season and was clearly not in coach Ernst Middendorp's plans for next season.

Both parties would be relieved for different reasons, with Chiefs confident Jayiya had to go based on his lack of contribution and the latter looking to make a fresh start elsewhere to hopefully bring back the days of his time with Cape Town City, where he was one of their stand-out performers. Jayiya played 20 games for Chiefs and failed to score.