Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic admits that Saturday’s Absa Premiership draw with Cape Town City was a set-back in his team’s title ambitions‚ but has promised to rally the players ahead of their decisive clash at home to Polokwane City next weekend.

The 2-2 stalemate‚ in which Pirates led going into the final six minutes‚ leaves them a point ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race‚ but the latter could overtake them going into the final weekend if they beat Lamontville Golden Arrows on Tuesday.

That would mean the title is no longer in Pirates’ hands‚ and they will be relying on others to do them a favor.

“The message to the players is very simple‚ they are aware we are in competition and must focus on the last match‚ the intention is to win and then we will see where we are‚” Sredojevic says.