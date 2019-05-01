Sunday will see the culmination of the National First Division (NFD) regular season‚ with much to be decided at both ends of the table.

The only thing we know going into the last round is that Witbank Spurs will be relegated as the bottom side‚ ending 15 years in the South African second-tier‚ during which time they came close to promotion on a few occasions.

But as for who will join them in the ABC Motsepe League next season‚ and who will grab automatic promotion‚ those two questions still need to be answered.

Stellenbosch FC have led the division almost from the start this season‚ but a wobble in the final third of the campaign has seen their once commanding lead cut to two points.

They will host mid-table Maccabi FC‚ where victory will ensure they take top spot and claim a first ever promotion to the Absa Premiership‚ another feather in the cap for coach Steve Barker.

A draw will leave them vulnerable to being overtaken by second-placed Royal Eagles on goal-difference.