'I have a soft spot for Dylan Kerr‚' says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr has described their remaining two Absa Premiership matches against AmaZulu and Cape Town City as ‘cup finals’.

Lidoda Duvha are two points away from the relegation zone and the Englishman can’t put a finger on what has led to their recent slump in form where they have accumulated only one point from a possible fifteen.

Over the last five rounds of league matches‚ Leopards lost to Orlando Pirates‚ Bidvest Wits‚ Maritzburg United and Mamelodi Sundonwns and their only point during this period was in the draw against Kaizer Chiefs. “I don’t know if I could put my finger on it‚” said Kerr when asked for the reasons of their recent slump.

“Our last two matches are cup finals and I am confident because I know the character of the players.

"We do everything at training and we have not changed one little thing.

"I don’t know if we got complacent since the turn of the year after we did fairly well last year.