Leopards to test Sundown's resolve

By Tiyani wa ka Mabasa - 30 April 2019 - 11:49
Lebohang Maboe was on target against Leopards in the first round.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns have been one of the best teams away in the Absa Premiership this season and their next challenge is against Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

In their bid to retain the coveted league trophy, Downs have picked up 28 points from 13 away matches (eight wins, four draws and just one defeat).

Bidvest Wits top the "away log", also with 28 points and only better than Sundowns on goal difference. Wits have also played one more match away than Sundowns.

It tells you a lot about Sundowns' approach away - that even when they are not at home, the approach is still to play to win.

Leopards are also no pushovers at home with five wins, four draws and four defeats in Limpopo, which makes this an interesting battle for the points at stake.

Lidoda Duvha, who are in the relegation zone in 14th spot, have a difficult job on their hands in trying to beat a title-chasing team.

The Brazilians are second on the table and three points behind leaders Orlando Pirates, who are on 53 points.

It's a win at all costs for both sides. Leopards coach Dylan Kerr admitted ahead of the clash that he's wary of the challenge posed by Sundowns.

"Listen, Sundowns are the best team in the league. Sundowns have got the best players," Kerr acknowledged.

"[Sundowns coach] Pitso [Mosimane] is desperate to win the league. You know he's desperate to beat Pirates, Wits and Cape Town City."

When the two sides met in the first round in February, Sundowns won 3-0 with the likes of Lebohang Maboe on the score sheet.

But Sundowns will have to keep a very close eye on the PSL's top scorer, Mwape Musonda, who's now on 15 goals.

