Tiemoue Bakayoko happy in Italy despite racist abuse, says Gattuso

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso said Saturday that Tiemoue Bakayoko is happy in Italy despite being the frequent target of racist chants by Lazio supporters in recent weeks.

"He is on good form, those horrible songs hurt but he was prepared for them. He behaved admirably and he did not lose his head," Gattuso told reporters ahead of Sunday's trip to Torino.

"He looks in good form, that he wants to leave is something you (the media) are saying. He's had a good season and he feels good in Italy."

Lazio fans sung "this banana is for you, Bakayoko" before, during and after Wednesday's Coppa Italia semi-final second leg at the San Siro, won 1-0 by the Rome side who now face Atalanta in May's final.