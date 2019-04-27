Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp was pleased to see Joseph Molangoane finally play a first game of the season this week‚ and says Lebogang Manyama is another long-term injury sufferer who will make a return before the end of the season.

Molangoane made a return from the ankle injury sustained in preseason in August that saw him not play a match in 2018-19 until coming on in the 75th minute of Chiefs’ 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

The skilful winger or wingback showed some good touches and attempted to run at players‚ as is his fashion.

He seems sure to be on the bench when Amakhosi meet Bloemfontein Celtic at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday night.

“Compliments to Joseph. I was very happy to see him‚ to put him in. He has really worked very hard over the months‚” Middendorp said.