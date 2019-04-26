Pirates coach Micho" Sredojevic again passes title talk
Orlando Pirates coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic feels 53 points is enough to guarantee them a return to the CAF Champions League next season.
Pirates maintained their top spot after beating bottom-placed Maritzburg United 1-0 at Harry Gwala Stadium in midweek, courtesy of Vincent Pule's lone strike.
Despite going three points clear of second-positioned Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand, the Serbian expectedly did not entertain title talk.
"From our side, we had set ourselves to go to 53 points that would help us to be a step closer to a second consecutive year going to the Champions League because of an unfinished business in Africa," said Sredojevic.
Bucs finished as runners-up to Sundowns last season. Having been absent from the tournament for five years, their return to the continental premier club competition was a baptism of fire as they failed to advance through the group stages.
"As the best league on the continent, our league is the strongest and the best on the continent. as such we need to have the best possible representation [in the Champions League] because we do not only play for ourselves, but for the whole country. So it's important that we return there next season."
In their two remaining league fixtures, Pirates face Cape Town City, the side that ended their league hopes last season, and Polokwane City.
Bucs travel to the Mother City to lock horns with the Citizens on May 4. They wrap up their campaign against Rise and Shine seven days later at home.
Sredojevic is anxious about their trip to the Mother City.
"Cape Town is a hard place to go and play at," noted Sredojevic of City, who beat them 1-0 to all but end their title dream with a match to spare last term.