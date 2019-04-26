Pirates coach Micho" Sredojevic again passes title talk

Bucs finished as runners-up to Sundowns last season. Having been absent from the tournament for five years, their return to the continental premier club competition was a baptism of fire as they failed to advance through the group stages.

"As the best league on the continent, our league is the strongest and the best on the continent. as such we need to have the best possible representation [in the Champions League] because we do not only play for ourselves, but for the whole country. So it's important that we return there next season."

In their two remaining league fixtures, Pirates face Cape Town City, the side that ended their league hopes last season, and Polokwane City.

Bucs travel to the Mother City to lock horns with the Citizens on May 4. They wrap up their campaign against Rise and Shine seven days later at home.

Sredojevic is anxious about their trip to the Mother City.

"Cape Town is a hard place to go and play at," noted Sredojevic of City, who beat them 1-0 to all but end their title dream with a match to spare last term.