Soccer

Verdict awaited in Sundowns fielding ineligible player Wayne Arendse saga

By Marc Strydom - 24 April 2019 - 11:19
Wayne Arendse of Sundowns during the Mamelodi Sundowns media open day at Chloorkop on April 04, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Wayne Arendse of Sundowns during the Mamelodi Sundowns media open day at Chloorkop on April 04, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Submissions have been made in writing to the disciplinary committee (DC) dealing with the saga of Mamelodi Sundowns fielding ineligible player Wayne Arendse‚ and now a verdict is awaited.

A hearing where the submissions were to be heard orally was postponed from Friday‚ April 12‚ due to Sundowns and a number of their officials being out of the country for the Pretoria team's second leg of their Caf Champions League semifinal against Al Ahly in Egypt on April 13.

There will be no further hearing‚ PSL communications manager Luxolo September‚ said on Wednesday morning‚ as the parties and DC have agreed on written submissions.

Sundowns were found guilty of fielding Arendse as an ineligible player in their 1-1 draw against Bidvest Wits at Lucas Moripe Stadium in October by the DC on April 3.

Mosimane refuses to be muzzled

Nothing is going to stop Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane from speaking his mind. Always one to hog the spotlight for his outspoken nature, ...
Sport
1 day ago

“The latest on the matter is that all the parties – the PSL prosecutor‚ Mr Nande Becker‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and also Mr Wayne Arendse – have since made written submissions to the disciplinary committee‚” September said.

“This is in view of the urgency in finalising this matter. So all the parties have basically agreed to file these affidavits summarising the evidence‚ which normally would be tended orally to the DC.

Sundowns down Chippa in five-goal thriller to keep Pirates in their sights

Mamelodi Sundowns came from a goal down to beat Chippa United 3-2 at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday afternoon and move level at the top of the Absa ...
Sport
1 day ago

“The DC has received these. And we are currently awaiting the decision of the DC with regards to the sanction.

“So there will be no sitting. Which basically means that the process‚ hopefully‚ will be finalised in due course.”

Sundowns included Arendse in their starting lineup against Wits as a late replacement for injured Thapelo Morena when he had not been named in the match squad of 18‚ which is in contravention of PSL rules.

Sundowns‚ currently the Absa Premiership’s second-placed team on goal difference from leaders Orlando Pirates with three matches to go‚ appear likely to have the point they earned against Wits deducted.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Homes destroyed, lives lost: KZN floods leave a trail of devastation
Drunk on duty at Port Elizabeth's Livingstone hospital
X