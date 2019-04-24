PSL race headed for the wire as Orlando Pirates see off desperate Maritzburg

If Orlando Pirates end their six-season league title drought in the 2018-19 Absa Premiership, the tough-as-nails victory they gritted out like champions against last-placed Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday night will stand out as one of the cornerstone moments in that championship.

Similarly, if United, who remained a desperate four points behind 15th-placed Baroka FC in last place, are relegated, this result in their Pietermaritzburg stronghold, where they had won three of their last four games, will be seen as one of the final nails in the burial casket.

Pirates impressively countered a first-half challenge from desperate United, took control of the game from the break and earned Vincent Pule's 67th-minute winner.

Bucs (53 points from 28 games played) are three points clear of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns (50 from 27), who have a crucial game in hand, as the title race goes down to the wire, most likely to be decided on the final day.