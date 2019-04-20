Zinedine Zidane already clear on Real Madrid transfer targets

Zinedine Zidane said on Saturday he knows exactly what kind of players he wants to sign this summer as he looks to revamp Real Madrid's squad for next season.

Madrid are expected to be busy after a miserable campaign that has left them lying 13 points behind Barcelona in La Liga, after already crashing out of the Champions League in the last 16.

Several players could depart, with Gareth Bale's future particularly uncertain, while among those likely to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu is Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.

"I know exactly what I want," Zidane said at a press conference.

"Nothing is ever concrete with these things, it's just what you aim to do, your desire to change certain things, that's all.

"We have talked about player profiles and that is clear in my head. We'll see what we can do. What is certain is that there will be changes. You can never stand still."