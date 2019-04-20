Man City gain Spurs revenge to remain in control of title race

Manchester City exacted some measure of revenge on Tottenham for their Champions League exit as Phil Foden's first Premier League goal earned a 1-0 win to move them back top of the table on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's men edge one point ahead of Liverpool once more with four games of a titanic title race left for both sides.

For all their Champions League heroics to get to the semi-finals this season, Tottenham still have much to do to qualify for the competition next season as they could easily end the Easter weekend outside the top four should Arsenal and Chelsea beat Crystal Palace and Burnley at home respectively.

City's quest for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies was ended by defeat on away goals to Spurs on Wednesday, despite winning a thrilling quarter-final, second leg 4-3.

However, they remain on course for a first ever treble of domestic trophies in England as they survived a nervy finale thanks to another blistering start.