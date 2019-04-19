Man City must 'stand up' from Tottenham knockout blow to keep Liverpool at bay

The third act of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur's trilogy has some living up to do after a Uefa Champions League classic saw Spurs prevail on away goals to reach the semi-finals.

However, their Premier League meeting on Saturday has huge implications for both City's bid to win the title and Spurs' hopes of just qualifying for the Champions League again next season.

Pep Guardiola's men are five games away from becoming the first side in a decade to retain the Premier League.

However, it is Liverpool who lead by two points as things stand having played a game more than their title rivals.

City were on course for an unprecedented quadruple until falling short in the most dramatic fashion in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

With the sides level at 4-4 on aggregate, Raheem Sterling scored the goal that would have sent City through in stoppage time, only for a VAR review to rule the goal out for offside.