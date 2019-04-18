SA referees Victor Gomes and Zakhele Siwela on African Nations Cup shortlist
Victor Gomes and Zakhele Siwela has been named on the list of officials for June’s Africa Cup of Nations finals and will be heading to Morocco for testing later this month.
Gomes is among 27 referees and Siwela one of 29 linesmen for the tournament in Egypt.
They must all first pass their medical examination and fitness test at a seminar in Morocco from April 28 to May 6‚ where they will also be told on what matters and aspects of the game to concentrate during the tournament from June 21 to July 19.
The amended laws will apply at the tournament so the course participants will spend time focusing on that‚ which includes things like management of the defensive wall and tighter rules on handballs.
Officials also need to continue VAR training in order to be qualified by the International Football Association Board to operate the technology during the tournament.
Qualification is based on the number of hours in simulators and on the practice field using the technology.
The list of referees includes 11 from the last tournament in Gabon in 2017.
Zambian Janny Sikazwe‚ who handled the 2017 final in Libreville‚ and the Gambian Bakary Gassama‚ who was in charge of the 2015 final in Malabo‚ are both also included.
Gomes and Siwela have also been appointed to handle the second leg of the Champions League semifinal between TP Mazembe Englebert of the Democratic Republic of Congo and holders Esperance of Tunisia in Lubumbashi on may 4.
They will be partnered by Namibian Matheus Kanyanga‚ who is the second assistant referee.
Gomes and Siwela are already on the shortlist for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.