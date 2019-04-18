SA referees Victor Gomes and Zakhele Siwela on African Nations Cup shortlist

Victor Gomes and Zakhele Siwela has been named on the list of officials for June’s Africa Cup of Nations finals and will be heading to Morocco for testing later this month.

Gomes is among 27 referees and Siwela one of 29 linesmen for the tournament in Egypt.

They must all first pass their medical examination and fitness test at a seminar in Morocco from April 28 to May 6‚ where they will also be told on what matters and aspects of the game to concentrate during the tournament from June 21 to July 19.

The amended laws will apply at the tournament so the course participants will spend time focusing on that‚ which includes things like management of the defensive wall and tighter rules on handballs.