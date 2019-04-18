Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has warned his charges to guard against allowing home advantage to lull them into a false sense of security when they host TS Galaxy in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday afternoon.

“First‚ we must acknowledge the strength of Galaxy and be careful that playing at home gives us a false sense of hope‚” he said ahead of the tie against National First Division opposition in Durban.

“We’ve played away in the first round.

"We played Takastad‚ we played Witbank Spurs and we played Bloemfontein Celtic‚ and we came through.

“Now we are playing at home. The biggest thing would be complacency because we are playing a team from the NFD.

"We have to be careful about that.

“We have to prepare properly but it will be more about the mental. And we as coaches have to set the tone‚” he added.