The Absa Premiership clash between Bloemfontein Celtic and Kaizer Chiefs will be played at neutral Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on April 27‚ SowetanLIVE can reveal‚ suggesting it is unlikely Celtic will feature in Bloemfontein again this season.

Rampaging Celtic fans caused the abandonment of their home league clash with Cape Town City at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Sunday‚ as they invaded the pitch and fought with police in protest at the protracted sale of the club by owner Max Tshabalala.

Nine fans were arrested amid ugly scenes and Celtic will appear before the Premier Soccer League’s Disciplinary Committee on April 25 to hear their fate in the matter.

It is likely the points will be awarded to City‚ while cash-strapped Celtic could be handed a hefty fine to boot.

With the verdict unlikely to be heard before April 27‚ the PSL have been proactive and moved the game to Polokwane‚ away from the Free State.