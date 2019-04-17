Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is lining up a return for Quinton Fortune to the national team as his second assistant-coach at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

South Africa have been drawn in Group D of Egypt 2019‚ which runs from June 21 to July 19‚ with Ivory Coast‚ Morocco and Namibia.

Baxter needs a second assistant-coach for the tournament as currently he only has SA Under-17 coach Molefi Ntseki.

While any appointment is yet to be made official by the South African Football Association (Safa)‚ Baxter confirmed to SowetanLIVE on Wednesday afternoon that he would like to bring back Fortune.

“I mean look‚ we [Baxter and Safa] have discussed it without nailing anything down‚” Baxter said.

“And my feeling is that Quinton has worked with me as an assistant. He knows what we want to do.

“He knows African football well. And this one will be assistant-slash-scout. So when we send Quinton to look at some games‚ he knows well what we want.

“You know‚ there’s not many [people available]. I mean I can get plenty of people who know football. But not someone who’s got the inside track.”