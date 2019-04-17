Bayern open first African football school in Addis Ababa

Bayern Munich have opened their first football school in Africa, the German giants announced Wednesday, with the new facility located in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.

The reigning Bundesliga champions announced that they had signed a deal with the Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF), launching a partnership which will involve coaching exchanges and the development of local players.

The club have launched similar projects in Singapore, China, Thailand, Japan and the USA in recent years, but this is the first such school they have opened in Africa.