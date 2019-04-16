Rejection by foster family fuelled my career - Kevin De Bruyne

"That year went by, and I was doing well in school, doing well in football. No fights. No problems," he told The Players Tribune.

"At the end of the year, I packed my bags and said goodbye to my foster family.

"They said: 'We'll see you after the break. Have a good summer.'"

De Bruyne said his sense of serenity was shattered hours later.

"As soon as I got back to my parents' house, I walked in the door and could see that my mother was crying," he said.

"I thought maybe somebody had died or something. I said, 'What's the problem?'

"And my mother said the words that probably shaped my whole life.

"She said: 'They don't want you to come back. The foster family don't want you there anymore'.

"I said: 'What? Why?' and she said: 'Because of who you are. They said you're too quiet. They can't interact with you. They said you were difficult'."

'They had really hurt me'

De Bruyne, who admitted his negative pre-conceived ideas about City team-mate Raheem Sterling were wide of the mark and in fact he is "one of the nicest most humble guys" in the sport, said he took his immediate angst out on the football.