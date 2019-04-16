African soccer whistleblower, Amr Fahmy fired after accusing boss of corruption

Furthermore, it accuses him of harassing four female CAF staff, whom it did not name; violating statutes to increase Moroccan representation within the organisation; and over-spending more than $400,000 of CAF money on cars in Egypt and Madagascar, where a satellite office has been set up for him.

Senior CAF officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Fahmy was fired in reprisal for compiling the document with the allegations against Ahmad, from Madagascar, who took the top African soccer post two years ago.

CAF confirmed to Reuters that Fahmy lost his job at an executive committee meeting in Cairo on Thursday, prior to the draw for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

It declined to give more details about the reason for his dismissal. "There's no explanation. It's the Executive Committee decision," communications director Nathalie Rabe said in an email exchange with Reuters on Sunday.

FRENCH FIRM DENIES IMPROPRIETY

Ahmad, who is also a vice-president of world governing body FIFA, did not respond to requests for comment on the allegations against him.

Requests for comment to the football presidents and authorities of Cape Verde and Tanzania were also not immediately answered.

Sabine Seillier, president of Tactical Steel, said her company won the contract with CAF because it was the only group that could guarantee delivery of the equipment sought in a tight timeframe of three weeks.

Asked if Tactical Steel has been involved in kickbacks to Ahmad or his associates, Seillier said: "Absolutely not. Tactical Steel complies with French law."

Seillier said her husband's friendship with an acquaintance of Ahmad had nothing to do with winning the order.