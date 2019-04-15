Soccer

The Premier Soccer League charges Bloemfontein Celtic for stadium disturbance

By Ofentse Ratsie - 15 April 2019 - 14:50
Protesters during the Absa Premiership match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Cape Town City FC at Dr Molemela Stadium on April 14, 2019 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Protesters during the Absa Premiership match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Cape Town City FC at Dr Molemela Stadium on April 14, 2019 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Image: CharlÅ½ Lombard/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has charged Bloemfontein Celtic for the acts of hooliganism that led to their league match against Cape Town City being abandoned at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The referee called off the match after a section of the supporters invaded the pitch and threw objects onto the field.

“Bloemfontein Celtic has been charged with failure to provide adequate security for the match and bringing the League‚ sponsors Absa‚ SAFA‚ CAF and FIFA into disrepute‚” the PSL said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

PSL condemns act of hooliganism after referee calls off Celtic vs City match

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has condemned the acts of hooliganism that led to the league match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Cape Town City ...
Sport
1 week ago

Celtic will appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee on April 25‚ 2019.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Can eating hot cross buns get you arrested at a breathalyser roadblock?
Cannibalistic Cobra regurgitates another cobra
X