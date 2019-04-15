The Premier Soccer League charges Bloemfontein Celtic for stadium disturbance

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has charged Bloemfontein Celtic for the acts of hooliganism that led to their league match against Cape Town City being abandoned at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The referee called off the match after a section of the supporters invaded the pitch and threw objects onto the field.

“Bloemfontein Celtic has been charged with failure to provide adequate security for the match and bringing the League‚ sponsors Absa‚ SAFA‚ CAF and FIFA into disrepute‚” the PSL said in a statement on Monday afternoon.