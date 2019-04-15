Hunt continues to believe Wits can still pip Pirates and Sundowns to premiership title
Gavin Hunt is clinging to the hope that “anything can happen” in the last four rounds of the Premier Soccer League title race and offer his Bidvest Wits team a chance to take a second championship in three seasons.
It comes after Wits recorded only a second victory in the last seven league games‚ as they beat Chippa United 1-0 away in Port Elizabeth at the weekend to stay in touch with the front pair of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns
“Anything can happen! Look‚ we can only make 56 (points) but I’ve won the league before with just 54.”
Wits are third in the standings on 44 points from 26 games.
Pirates lead with 50 points but have just three games left to play while Sundowns still look to hold all the cards with 44 points and six matches remaining.
“You know that anything can happen. Players suddenly develop lead boots – they cannot move‚ they can’t talk‚ can’t walk‚” said Hunt.
“Saying that‚ it’s obvious that both Sundowns and Pirates have got a lot of experience. I think Sundowns more.
“But will all the games that they have to play still catch up with them? We don’t know.
“But that’s not for us to concern ourselves with. We have to concentrate on what we have to do and try and finish the season as best we can.”
Wits must still play Black Leopards‚ SuperSport United‚ Baroka and Lamontville Golden Arrows.
Hunt was in a good mood after Friday’s success in the Eastern Cape where Deon Hotto scored a second half winner.
“We were back to our old selves‚ fighting‚ working‚ good organisation. It was a good performance … much better
“Our away record has been phenomenal‚ we’ve won the league away from home! But at home we’ve been poor and that’s where we’ve let ourselves down.