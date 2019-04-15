Gavin Hunt is clinging to the hope that “anything can happen” in the last four rounds of the Premier Soccer League title race and offer his Bidvest Wits team a chance to take a second championship in three seasons.

It comes after Wits recorded only a second victory in the last seven league games‚ as they beat Chippa United 1-0 away in Port Elizabeth at the weekend to stay in touch with the front pair of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

“Anything can happen! Look‚ we can only make 56 (points) but I’ve won the league before with just 54.”

Wits are third in the standings on 44 points from 26 games.

Pirates lead with 50 points but have just three games left to play while Sundowns still look to hold all the cards with 44 points and six matches remaining.