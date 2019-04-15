Kaizer Motaung has welcomed the punishment handed out to some of the hooligans who were responsible for the violent scenes that erupted at Moses Mabhida Stadium after a Nedbank Cup semifinal match between his club Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars last year.

Incensed Chiefs fans stormed the field‚ assaulted security stewards and rival fans‚ started fires and destroyed chairs after Stars had the temerity to beat the Naturena club 2-0 in the semifinal encounter.

A South African Police Service (SAPS) Inyala armoured vehicle drove onto the pitch and officers had to use teargas and stun grenades to disperse an angry mob that had proceeded to wilfully destroy SuperSport and SABC television equipment.

The fans ran riot without a care in the world‚ and the outnumbered police and security personnel initially struggled to keep them at bay.

After the dust had settled‚ the stadium was reminiscent of a battleground and Durban city officials were left counting the cost of the damage to the 2010 World Cup venue.

Nine people were found guilty of public violence and appeared at the Durban Regional Court for sentencing last month.

“We truly welcome the sentencing of the nine people who were responsible for the injuries to security marshals and damages to property amounting to millions of rands‚" said Motaung.

“We hope this punishment sends a very strong message to all those fans who believe violence is the only answer when results don’t go their way.”