PSL condemns act of hooliganism after referee calls off Celtic vs City match
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has condemned the acts of hooliganism that led to the league match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Cape Town City being abandoned at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The referee called off the match after a section of the supporters invaded the pitch and threw objects onto the field.
Update:— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 14, 2019
Horrific scenes here away at Celtic. Supporters and police clash as the players are rushed into the dressing rooms for safety. City’s momentum has been cut by growing crowd violence. Seems to have no end... pic.twitter.com/lYFeBSMFhy
The PSL said in a statement that they would wait for full reports from the match commissioner and other members of security before announcing further details about the course of action that will be taken.
Details of a new date of the abandoned encounter will be communicated at a later stage.