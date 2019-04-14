Lamontville Golden Arrows and AmaZulu shared the spoils‚ and the bragging rights‚ in a 1-1 draw in the Durban derby at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Sunday afternoon.

It was a tough encounter played with much intensity but the result does neither side any favours.

Arrows missed out on a chance to go into the top eight while AmaZulu are still only three points above the relegation drop zone.

AmaZulu‚ coming into the game having lost four of their last five league games‚ were first to make a breakthrough as captain Sadate Ouro-Akoriko scored with a header from a corner as Arrows went to sleep at the setpiece.

But the 12th minute lead lasted only six minutes before Divine Lunga won a freekick at the edge of the AmaZulu box to set up Arrows’ quick reply.

Richard Matloga took the freekick from a tight angle‚ striking it hard against the crossbar.

It bounced out and from the resultant melee‚ Lunga put it away for his first goal since joining the club from Zimbabwe at the start of the season.