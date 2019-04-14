Bafana coach Stuart Baxter reacts to African Nations Cup draw

Bafana Bafana’s 2019 African Nations Cup fate was revealed after the draw in Egypt on Friday and coach Stuart Baxter says they face “a great challenge” following the unveiling of their group rivals.

Baxter had “a minor health procedure” a few days ago that prevented him from travelling to Cairo to attend the draw and was not present when Bafana were pitted against two-time champions Ivory Coast‚ 1976 winners Morocco and southern African neighbours Namibia.

The Briton — who will be making his debut in a Nations Cup tournament in Egypt — said Bafana need the stern test they will no doubt face against pedigreed Group D rivals Morocco and Ivory Coast‚ and neighbours Namibia‚ if they are to demonstrate the progress they've made since he took over the coaching reins in May 2017.

“The draw on the surface is not an easy one‚” said the Bafana coach.