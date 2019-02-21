Young Walter Musona aims to twist knife and add to Chiefs agony
While the mention of the surname Musona brings happiness and excitement to Kaizer Chiefs fans, Polokwane City attacker Walter Musona aims to become persona non grata for Amakhosi.
Musona will be part of the Rise and Shine team that will take on Chiefs in the Absa Premiership match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
His elder brother Knowledge used to be a fan favourite at Amakhosi as he enthralled them with his goals.
But this weekend, 23-year-old Walter, will be looking to rip the hearts of Glamour Boys' fans apart as he seeks to make a name for himself in a different way.
"I know that since Knowledge played for them, most of my family support Chiefs. Even I grew up being their fan," Musona said.
"But I am a professional now and am committed to City. Obviously, our aim is to win, and that is part of my job."
Musona has been in SA since 2017 when he moved from FC Platinum in Zimbabwe.
The versatile ace who, can play winger and striker, insists he didn't feel any pressure of carrying the Musona name.
"No, I don't have pressure of being the younger brother of Knowledge. I am myself and play my own game," he said.
"I know people always expect more from me but I am my own man."
Chiefs are a shadow of a team they were a few years ago when winning championships was their second nature.
Despite having lost their aura as a force to be reckoned with during a four year drought, Musona still feels that Chiefs deserve to be respected.
"I think they will always be Kaizer Chiefs, no matter them going through difficult times.
"They still attract fans to stadiums of other clubs; every game is like a home game for them. They are still dangerous."
With Knowledge having been spotted at the Soweto derby two weeks ago, some took it as a sign of a possible return in future. But the younger Musona insists he knows nothing.
"I don't know, he didn't tell me anything about returning to Chiefs."