Young Walter Musona aims to twist knife and add to Chiefs agony

While the mention of the surname Musona brings happiness and excitement to Kaizer Chiefs fans, Polokwane City attacker Walter Musona aims to become persona non grata for Amakhosi.

Musona will be part of the Rise and Shine team that will take on Chiefs in the Absa Premiership match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

His elder brother Knowledge used to be a fan favourite at Amakhosi as he enthralled them with his goals.

But this weekend, 23-year-old Walter, will be looking to rip the hearts of Glamour Boys' fans apart as he seeks to make a name for himself in a different way.

"I know that since Knowledge played for them, most of my family support Chiefs. Even I grew up being their fan," Musona said.

"But I am a professional now and am committed to City. Obviously, our aim is to win, and that is part of my job."