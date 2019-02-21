Pitso Mosimane relishing hunting down Wits

From the sound of it, Pitso Mosimane seems to be enjoying the hunt as Mamelodi Sundowns continue breathing down the neck of Bidvest Wits in the title race.

Downs could have overtaken Wits at the summit, but a 1-1 draw on Tuesday against Polokwane City set them back.

"It's not a problem. We are sitting in a nice position. I like it where we are," Mosimane said with a wry grin.

Downs will be involved in a top-of-the-table battle with Wits at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday night (6pm). The Brazilians have been chasing down the university club since December while Orlando Pirates are also in the mix.

Some believe the result at the weekend will go a long way in deciding the destination of the title.