Mothobi Mvala ready for limping Black Leopards

Highlands Park forward Mothobi Mvala will return on Sunday when the Lions of the North invade Thohoyandou Stadium for their Absa Premiership clash against Black Leopards.

Highlands are 10th on the table, two spots above Lidoda Duvha. Highlands' media liaison officer Sbonelo Ngidi made the assurance yesterday that his club's top goalscorer will be in action on Sunday.

"He will definitely be back," said Ngidi, who brushed aside rumours that Mvala had been sidelined because club management was unhappy with him since he was quoted as saying he would welcome a move in future.

What actually gave credence to this suspicion was Mvala's no-show when Highlands produced its biggest upset, defeating log leaders Bidvest Wits 2-1 at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa two weekends ago.

The 24-year-old from Theunissen, Free State, watched that game from the stands.