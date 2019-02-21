Mothobi Mvala ready for limping Black Leopards
Highlands Park forward Mothobi Mvala will return on Sunday when the Lions of the North invade Thohoyandou Stadium for their Absa Premiership clash against Black Leopards.
Highlands are 10th on the table, two spots above Lidoda Duvha. Highlands' media liaison officer Sbonelo Ngidi made the assurance yesterday that his club's top goalscorer will be in action on Sunday.
"He will definitely be back," said Ngidi, who brushed aside rumours that Mvala had been sidelined because club management was unhappy with him since he was quoted as saying he would welcome a move in future.
What actually gave credence to this suspicion was Mvala's no-show when Highlands produced its biggest upset, defeating log leaders Bidvest Wits 2-1 at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa two weekends ago.
The 24-year-old from Theunissen, Free State, watched that game from the stands.
"He got a knock on his knee during the week in our preparations for that game against Wits," explained Ngidi.
"Doctors gave him two weeks to recover. There is nothing untoward about his non-appearance.
"I can confirm he will be back on Sunday."
The former SA U-23 player had not recovered for Highlands' Nedbank last-16 clash which they lost 3-0 to Cape Town City last weekend.
Coach Owen da Gama said: "Mothobi is 100% fit. It was just a precautionary major we took by giving him a break. We felt that we needed to give him a rest. Look, he was ready to play against Cape Town City but we decided to give him a break for full recovery. He is definitely part of the squad for Sunday.
"Whether he will play or not ... that will be confirmed when we pick the team to play Sunday's match in Venda."