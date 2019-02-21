George Maluleka not bothered about who Kaizer Chiefs face in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka has challenged his team-mates to “beat the best” in the Nedbank Cup if they are to end the club’s unprecedented four-year trophy drought.

Chiefs go into the draw as one of the favourites on Thursday night and Maluleka said they were ready any team that is thrown onto their path.

“I’d rather meet any team now to see where we stand and see whether we have a good chance of winning it‚” said Maluleka after beating minnows Tornado FC (1-0) and The Magic FC (3-0) en route to the quarterfinals.

“We also need to know where we stand and so I’m not going to say (I prefer) any name actually.”

Chiefs last won this cup competition under Stuart Baxter when Bernard Parker’s goal helped them beat SuperSport United 1-0 in Durban in 2013.