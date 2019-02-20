South Africa face a difficult road to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup knockout stages after being placed in the lowest Pot 4 for Sunday’s draw in Poland.

Amajita qualified as they finishing third at the recent African Under-20 Championships‚ and will appear at the global finals for a second successive tournament after also campaigning in South Korea two years ago.

The pots have been decided based on past performances over the last five Under-20 tournaments‚ bar hosts Poland‚ who automatically win a place in Pot 1.

Amajita know they will definitely avoid Japan‚ Panama‚ Norway‚ Qatar and Tahiti in the first round after those teams join them in Pot 4.