Kaizer Chiefs have something to smile about after midfielder George Maluleka's heroics

Asked if he had expected the prize‚ he said: “I didn’t. But we do have a lot of supporters.

“I did have a look at a couple of goals in that month. And ja‚ I’m very happy that I received it.

“Like I said‚ it’s all thanks to our supporters and the voters out there.”

Maluleka’s stunning long-range drive came as the winning goal in the 64th minute of Amakhosi’s 1-0 PSL win against SuperSport at Mbombela Stadium on December 12.

Collecting the ball outside the 18-yard box Maluleka looked up and unleashed a swerving drive past goalkeeper Ronwen Williams into the top-right corner.

Maluleka’s strike will become a finalist for Goal of the Season‚ also voted for by the public.