For Gavin Hunt, league title comes first

In the world of Wits coach Gavin Hunt the league title comes first, and he's willing to make sacrifices to win it.

This was evident in Wits' 3-2 penalty shootout win over Black Leopards in Nedbank Cup last 16 at Thohoyandou Stadium on Monday.

Stand-in goalie Ricardo Goss made two saves in the shootout for the Clever Boys.

Hunt decided to bench regular keeper Darren Keet, who was sitting on three yellow cards and if he played, got another one, could have missed Saturday's top-of-the-table league clash against Sundowns at Bidvest Stadium.

"The reason I did it (play Goss) is because Darren is on three yellow cards. Now, if he got booked in a game like this and then I would have to throw a rookie goalkeeper into the Sundowns game ...

"So rather play the (rookie) goalkeeper (against Leopards) and give me a headache (in terms of team selection) for the next game."